Authorities searching for car theft suspect in Gallatin County

Authorities are searching the Highway 191 canyon for a man who ran from law enforcement officers following an attempted traffic stop Friday, April 22, 2022.

According to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, the man is suspected of driving a stolen vehicle when Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officers tried to pull him over for reckless driving at around 4 p.m.

Sheriff's deputies and FWP officers searched the area of the canyon throughout the night, and they believe it's possible someone gave the man a ride.

They found the stolen vehicle with keys inside. Authorities have no other information about his motive or history.

The Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post on Saturday morning:

The last known area of the subject was Karst Stage Loop. Sheriff’s deputies will continue their assistance searching the canyon throughout today though it is possible he was given a ride out of the area. The Sheriff’s Office is continuing to encourage canyon residents to be vigilant about locking your homes and vehicles so as not to prevent the theft of your property. The suspect is described as Caucasian, approximately 6 feet tall, with reddish facial hair and a slight to medium build. If the suspect is still in the area, he is likely very cold, hungry and is seeking shelter and assistance.

Anyone with information on identifying the man is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 406-582-2100.



