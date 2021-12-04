Billings man arrested on suspicion of killing a woman

Joseph Bergman was arrested Saturday morning on suspicion of killing a 67-year-old female relative, according to Billings police.

Bergman, 29 years old, was booked into the Yellowstone County Detention Center and faces a charge of deliberate homicide, according to the jail roster.

Billings police received a trespass complaint at the Country Inn & Suites in the Heights and found a man, later identified as Bergman, refusing to leave, according to Billings Police Lt. Brandon Wooley. Police did not find him.

About 50 minutes later, dispatch received another call that Bergman was at a nearby Town Pump. He was found and detained by police while walking north on Main Street, according to Wooley.

Officers noticed "suspicious circumstances" that led them to conduct a welfare check on the woman at her home on the 1200 block of Claim Jumper Lane, Wooley wrote.

They found the woman dead there with signs of "suspicious trauma," according to Wooley.

Wooley did not provide a cause of death, but Billings police said earlier in the day that they were investigating a stabbing at the home.

Authorities have not yet released the victim's name pending notification of next of kin.

(1st REPORT) Billings police are investigating a Saturday morning stabbing in the Heights.

Police responded to the scene at 1222 Claim Jumper Lane at 5:40 a.m. and have a 29-year-old man in custody.

Police did not release information about the severity of the victim's injuries.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released.

