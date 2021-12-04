Watch
Billings police investigating stabbing

Posted at 9:10 AM, Dec 04, 2021
Billings police are investigating a Saturday morning stabbing in the Heights.

Police responded to the scene at 1222 Claim Jumper Lane at 5:40 a.m. and have a 29-year-old man in custody.

Police did not release information about the severity of the victim's injuries.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released.

We will update you if we get more information.

