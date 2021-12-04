Billings police investigating stabbing

Billings police are investigating a Saturday morning stabbing in the Heights.
Police responded to the scene at 1222 Claim Jumper Lane at 5:40 a.m. and have a 29-year-old man in custody.
Police did not release information about the severity of the victim's injuries.
The name of the suspect has not yet been released.
We will update you if we get more information.
21-85252, 12/4/21, 0540hrs-Billings PD currently on scene of a reported stabbing at 1222 Claimjumper Ln. A 29yr old male is in custody at this time. BPD Detectives on scene and investigating. More information to follow. Please avoid the area. -Sgt Kramer— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) December 4, 2021