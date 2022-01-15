Police investigating a shooting at Billings casino

Billings police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting at a Billings West End casino.

A man in his 40s was shot at the Grandstand Sports Bar and Casino and taken to a hospital, according to a tweet from Billings Police Sgt. Jeffrey Stovall.

Police gave chase to a suspect who drove away in a vehicle and crashed in the 1200 block of Grand Avenue, Stovall said.

Police are continuing the investigation.

Police Chief Rich St. John will host a news conference at 3 p.m. to provide more details.