Watch
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Police investigating a shooting at Billings casino

items.[0].image.alt
MTN
Police car lights generic
Posted at 9:03 AM, Jan 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-15 11:38:40-05

Billings police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting at a Billings West End casino.

A man in his 40s was shot at the Grandstand Sports Bar and Casino and taken to a hospital, according to a tweet from Billings Police Sgt. Jeffrey Stovall.

Police gave chase to a suspect who drove away in a vehicle and crashed in the 1200 block of Grand Avenue, Stovall said.

Police are continuing the investigation.

Police Chief Rich St. John will host a news conference at 3 p.m. to provide more details.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader