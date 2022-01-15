Police investigating a shooting at Billings casino

Billings police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting at a Billings West End casino.
A man in his 40s was shot at the Grandstand Sports Bar and Casino and taken to a hospital, according to a tweet from Billings Police Sgt. Jeffrey Stovall.
Police gave chase to a suspect who drove away in a vehicle and crashed in the 1200 block of Grand Avenue, Stovall said.
Police are continuing the investigation.
Police Chief Rich St. John will host a news conference at 3 p.m. to provide more details.
22-002883 Shooting Investigation at Grand Stand Casino. A 40s male sustained a gunshot wound transported to hospital, Officers attempted to apprehend suspect who fled in veh and crashed in the 1200 Blk of Grand. Grand has been closed. Investigation on going— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) January 15, 2022
Sgt Stovall