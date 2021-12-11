Watch
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Billings police investigating stabbing at downtown apartment

items.[0].image.alt
file photo
Siren
sirens generic.png
Posted at 8:58 AM, Dec 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-11 10:58:49-05

Billings police are investigating a stabbing at the downtown Colonial apartments Saturday morning.

Police responded at 12:47 a.m. to the apartments at 223 S. 27th. St., according to a tweet from Sgt. Ben Milam.

One man was taken to the hospital. Police have not arrested a suspect, according to Milam.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader