Man dies after being shot in Billings

Police are investigating a shooting death that happened on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Billings.
Police said that a 29-year-old man was shot and killed just before 1 a.m. by a 19-year-old man following a disturbance on the 4900 block of Southgate Drive.
All people involved in the incident were detained, but no arrests have been made as of Saturday morning.
Authorities have not yet released the name of the man who died or the suspect.
We will update you when we get more information.
22-25453 Homicide 0058 hrs— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) April 23, 2022
4900 blk of Southgate Dr
Disturbance between 2 males. 29 yr old Billings man was shot and killed by a 19 yr old Billings man. Police detained all subjects involved. No arrests made at this time. Detectives are on scene / investigation on-going.