Dandelion Foundation's 'Color Fun Run' is on Saturday

GREAT FALLS — The Dandelion Foundation will host its annual Color Fun Run on Saturday at West Bank Park in Great Falls as part of its mission to prevent child abuse and family violence in North Central Montana through education, intervention, and awareness.

All races will begin near the West Bank Park playground. 1 mile and 5K races will be staggered slightly, but close enough together to accommodate families. No competitive heats and no medals - this is family-friendly fundraising fun run.

Dandelion Foundation board member Grace Fleming explained, "Our mission is promoting prevention of child abuse and family violence in central Montana through education and awareness. This is one of our biggest events of the year, and this helps fund certain things like drug-endangered child abuse training, and it helps us reach out to other businesses in town and provides them with the training they need for the awareness and child abuse."

Board member Jamie Marshall said, "High rates of fatality are definitely a concern, always a concern. Safety of children is always first and foremost in our minds. Cascade County has traditionally and does continue to have some of the highest rates in the state. Lots of reasons attribute to that, but one of which is that we are a community that acknowledges where the struggles are. We do raise awareness, we promote that, and with that hopefully also comes an opportunity for people to identify and refer and say, 'Hey, this family needs help' which can also increase rates. Our efforts as Dandelion Foundation are to raise more of the awareness on prevention, what we can do to help address it, and help to prevent it repeating again."

The Color Fun Run will be on Saturday, May 14, starting at 11 a.m. For more information, call 406-231-1397.



