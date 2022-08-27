Demand for skilled trades workers continues to rise

HAVRE — With the costs of college forever climbing, students are looking for alternatives to a higher education. There is one segment of the economy with plenty of jobs and plenty of room for growth. Reporter Brianna Juneau takes a look at the increasing demand for blue-collar workers.
TRENDING ARTICLES
- Obituary: Nicholas Jay Rowton
- Spike in motorcyclist deaths in MT
- Man charged with shooting at driver
- $1.2M for apartment upgrades
- Hi-Line shelter takes in 22 rescued dogs
- Woman highlights "Montana's Best"