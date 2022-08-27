Watch Now
News

Actions

Demand for skilled trades workers continues to rise

Demand for skilled trades workers continues to rise
Demand for skilled trades workers continues to rise
Posted at 8:28 AM, Aug 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-27 10:28:55-04

HAVRE — With the costs of college forever climbing, students are looking for alternatives to a higher education. There is one segment of the economy with plenty of jobs and plenty of room for growth. Reporter Brianna Juneau takes a look at the increasing demand for blue-collar workers.

TRENDING ARTICLES

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App