Evans Riceville Road alternate route opens near Sluice Boxes State Park

CASCADE COUNTY — A portion of Evans Riceville Road about four miles west of US Highway 89 has been blocked since heavy rains caused a slide in the spring. Cascade County has opened an alternate route while crews work to repair the road before winter.

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Alternate route opens for slide damaged Evans Riceville Road

The alternate route follows a portion of an 1890s road that was previously closed by a landowner but has since been reopened, according to a press release from the Cascade County Public Works office.

Cascade County Commissioner Eric Hinebauch said the decision to open the alternate route came after careful consideration.

"Once we thought we did enough due diligence, we made the decision to open up the alternative route," Hinebauch said.

The alternate route is not fully graveled or maintained, and drivers should use extreme caution. Cattle may also be present on the road.

"It's not fully graveled and maintained. So it's not the ideal road. But yes, it can be used if needed for emergencies. And the residents can use it to get through that section of the road that's closed," Hinebauch said.

A single lane of the main road remains open. A survey has been completed, and an engineering firm is conducting testing. Once testing is finished, the county hopes to secure a contractor bid and complete repairs before winter.

"Hopefully when we rebuild it, we can try to mitigate some of the moisture coming down and prevent it from happening in the future," Hinebauch said.

Hinebauch said he understands the public's frustration with the closure and that the county appreciates patience during what he described as a technical repair process.

