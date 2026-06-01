Evans-Riceville Road down to one lane due to road slide

GREAT FALLS — Evans-Riceville Road, located south of Belt off Highway 89, sustained damage on Monday, June 1, 2026, as a result of the recent heavy rain.

Cascade County Public Works said in a news release that the slide happened about four miles west of Highway 89 on Evans Riceville Road, causing a portion of the northbound lane to fail and slide down the mountainside.

Public Works crews and engineers responded to the site and have reduced this section of road to one-lane traffic only. Crews will continue to closely monitor conditions over the coming days to determine whether additional movement toward the road centerline occurs.

If conditions worsen, a full road closure may become necessary to ensure public safety.

At this time, Cascade County does not anticipate a complete closure of the road; however, conditions may change depending on future weather events and overall road stability.

To help preserve the remaining travel lane, drivers are asked to avoid hauling heavy loads through the affected area.

Drivers are advised to use caution, watch for oncoming traffic, remain alert for shifting soil or debris, and follow all posted traffic control devices.

Large trucks, oversized vehicles, and heavy loads are prohibited from using this section of Evans Riceville Road.

Cascade County Public Works

If necessary, drivers are encouraged to access Evans Riceville Road from the Stockett side as an alternate route.

For additional information, please call the Cascade County Public Works Department at 406-454-6920.