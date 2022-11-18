Exchange Club honors Law Enforcement Officer of the Year

HELENA — The Helena Exchange Club’s Law Enforcement Officer of the Year was given out Thursday in recognition of a local officer who has exhibited outstanding service.

“Keeping it in the limelight and keeping it in people's perspectives, and I mean, so people can actually see that these people are being recognized out there. And it brings it kind of the forefront for the community to know that they're out there and doing stuff for us so,” says President of The Helena Exchange Club, Cuyler Tonkovich.

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Patrick Bernhardt received the award after being nominated by 2 sergeants in Helena.

The award is meant to acknowledge an outstanding officer in the Helena area. The Helena Exchange Club hosts this event every year and transitions between the Sheriff’s Office, Helena Police Department, and the Montana Highway Patrol.

Along with the recognition comes a $500 donation to the Montana Highway Patrol and $500 for Trooper Bernhardt to give away to whatever non-profit of his choice. This year he picked The Angel Fund, a non-profit that provides Helena School District children with school items including clothing, shoes, school supplies, backpacks, classroom materials, field trip fees, and other scholastic necessities.

Bernhardt says that this is a nice reminder that there are folks who recognize the hard work that goes into his job.

“I'm honored. It's quite a privilege. There's a lot of great troopers here in Helena that could have been chosen. So, to be chosen for an award like this I'm really honored to be recognized,” says Bernhardt.