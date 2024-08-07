ExpoPark hosts 'Back to School Clinic'

GREAT FALLS — As the new school year quickly approaches, there are several things families have on their to do list to be prepared. Immunizations and sports physicals might be at the top of some of those lists.
Students who participate in club and school sports are required to have a sports physical to ensure the student can physically participate safely.
While not all students are required to have a sports physical, some immunizations are required for all students, such as measles, mumps, and rubella vaccines.
To make this an easier process for families, the Great Falls Clinic and the City-County Health Department hosted a Back-to-School Clinic on Wednesday for children to get their immunizations and/or physicals.
Paul Sanchez provided the following summary of the event:
Are your kids ready for school? Do they need updated immunizations or a sports physical? Well the City-County Health Department and other health organizations put on a free sports physical and immunization clinic for all students and athletes.
Stacy Vankuiken an LPN Public Health Nurse talked with MTN’s Paul Sanchez. So they come in and they will check in at our registration, and make sure that they have all of their immunizations. They will go into our state registry, which is called imMtrak's through Helena, and make sure that they have everything. If If they're from Malmstrom or any outside clinic, they do need to bring those records with them. So we can put them in our, our registry and have it all together.
Over 60 students showed up for sport physicals and immunizations.
These clinics are getting our kids prepared for school and sports. So mom and dad can relax and know their kids are healthy and ready for their first day of school.
Free Health Clinics are being offered all over Montana. So check with your local Health Department for upcoming events
