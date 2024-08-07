ExpoPark hosts 'Back to School Clinic'

GREAT FALLS — As the new school year quickly approaches, there are several things families have on their to do list to be prepared. Immunizations and sports physicals might be at the top of some of those lists.

Students who participate in club and school sports are required to have a sports physical to ensure the student can physically participate safely.

While not all students are required to have a sports physical, some immunizations are required for all students, such as measles, mumps, and rubella vaccines.

To make this an easier process for families, the Great Falls Clinic and the City-County Health Department hosted a Back-to-School Clinic on Wednesday for children to get their immunizations and/or physicals.



Paul Sanchez provided the following summary of the event: