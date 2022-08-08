Extras wanted for 'Yellowstone' filming in Helena

HELENA — The TV series “Yellowstone” will conduct a virtual casting call for a scene to be filmed in Helena. The casting is open to those over the age of 18 with the scene being planned to shoot on Wednesday, August 24.

Casting directors say they are looking for adults to portray "upscale ladies and gentlemen" in business suits and business dresses.

Those who are selected to work on the project will be paid extras. Extras will receive $130 per day for 12 hours, plus $40 gas bump.

The news release says strict Covid protocols are in place for all filming activities on “Yellowstone” and Montana extras will be required to abide by stringent health and safety practices, including no-cost Covid testing.

If you are interested, send your information via email to yellowstoneextrasmontana@gmail.com, and be sure to include “Zebra Biz” in the subject line.

Casting directors are requesting a current individual photo, preferably the two best photos. No family photos. People should include their height, weight, clothing sizes, the best phone number to be reached, and the city and state of residence.

“Yellowstone” is currently filming its fifth season with several shoots that have taken place in Western Montana this summer including Missoula, Darby, and Hamilton.

The show - which featurs Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, and Gil Birmingham — chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States.

The Montana Bureau of Bureau of Business & Economic Research at the University of Montana says that the fourth season of “Yellowstone” brought in more than $70 million to the state.

The study found that because of “Yellowstone,” there were:



527 permanent jobs in the state, not including the 624 Montana residents who were employed during filming as extras.

$25.3 million in annual personal income for Montana households.

$85.8 million in additional gross receipts for Montana businesses and non-business organizations.

Additionally, annual revenues of state government were higher by $10.6 million, according to BBER director Patrick Barkey.

Barkey said in a news release: “The production activities of ‘Yellowstone’ season four in Montana supported jobs and income well in excess of its own economic footprint, making Montana’s economy larger and more prosperous than it otherwise would have been,” Barkey said. “The high-paying nature of the production-related jobs, and the considerable demand for locally produced goods and services, are the main reasons why the economic impacts were so sizable.”



