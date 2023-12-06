Great Falls airport receives $1.8M for renovations

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls International Airport will be receiving $1.8 million in federal funding to help with current and future projects that are improving the infrastructure and lighting of the airport entrances.

John Faulkner, director of Great Falls International Airport, said, "We're in the midst of a terminal terminal renovation. The bill dollars were really intended to revitalize our airports, and so we're using taking that opportunity to revitalize our airport. And so out in front of the building, we've got the canopy system, which is kind of a covered walkway. It's original to the building. So it's coming up on its 50th anniversary this years, and it's seen better days, so we're going to do some renovation to it."

He continued, "The ticketing project, which you see right behind me. We just started running the baggage system this week and so we should be done with the bags priority baggage system by Christmas. Also this interior renovation, this here and ticketing should be done by Christmas. We've added some more elements over in the bag claim area. We're going to wrap some more columns with this stone like you see here. So we weren't sure how it would look. We like it, so we're going to do a little bit more of it downstairs. So that should all be done. I would say in mid-January we're coming up on the end of the project. And so the airlines are all in their new spaces except for United. United. We'll actually move next week."

Even while construction is going on, flights are on schedule and terminals are ready to go for this holiday season.

