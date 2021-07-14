300-acre fire is burning in the Scapegoat Wilderness

GREAT FALLS — A 300-acre wildfire is burning in the Scapegoat Wilderness approximately 22 miles northeast of Seeley Lake.

The Dry Cabin Fire was reported at about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 11th.

The lightning-sparked fire is burning in Lewis & Clark County, and is about 18 trail miles from the nearest road.

It is burning seven miles from any structures, according to Inciweb .

Fire monitoring will occur with flights, and fire personnel will be planning point protection on structures.

The fire is burning in heavy timber near previously burned areas. There are no trail closures, but managers may consider future closures.

Smoke will likely be visible from Montana Highway 200 in the Ovando area.