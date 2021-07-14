Watch
NewsWildfire Watch

Actions

300-acre fire is burning in the Scapegoat Wilderness

items.[0].image.alt
Inciweb
Dry Cabin Fire in the Scapegoat Wilderness
dry cabin fire photo from inciweb
dry cabin fire map
Posted at 11:13 AM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 13:45:22-04

GREAT FALLS — A 300-acre wildfire is burning in the Scapegoat Wilderness approximately 22 miles northeast of Seeley Lake.

The Dry Cabin Fire was reported at about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 11th.

The lightning-sparked fire is burning in Lewis & Clark County, and is about 18 trail miles from the nearest road.

It is burning seven miles from any structures, according to Inciweb.

Fire monitoring will occur with flights, and fire personnel will be planning point protection on structures.

The fire is burning in heavy timber near previously burned areas. There are no trail closures, but managers may consider future closures.

Smoke will likely be visible from Montana Highway 200 in the Ovando area.

dry cabin fire map

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere