Additional closures planned near Granite Pass Complex fires

LOLO PASS — The Granite Pass Complex fires near Lolo Pass have burned an estimated 1,134 acres.

The complex includes the Lolo Creek Fire in Montana and the BM Hill and Shotgun fires in Idaho.

An evacuation remains in effect between the Idaho border and Lolo Hot Springs. Additional closures on the Lolo National Forest in the area of the fires have been announced.

All forest lands south and southwest of the Howard Creek Road Junction with Highway 12 to the Lolo Pass Visitor Center will be closed.

The closures include East Fork Lolo Road #461, Lee Creek Road #699, Granite Creek Road #9942, and the southern portion of the Fish Creek Road #343 starting at mile marker 23.8 to Highway 12. Access to Fish Creek is still open from I-90 to mile Marker 23.

MTN News

According to fire managers, there has not been significant fire growth compared to previous days, but fire managers say active fire behavior is being seen as the blazes continue to burn through heavy dead and down timber in challenging terrain.

Crews are focusing their efforts on completing structure protection and preparation in the Lolo Hot Springs and Granite Hot Springs area on Tuesday. Additionally, one residence and one other structure are currently threatened.

A fire information line at (406) 624-9176 is available daily between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

BM Hill Fire

Location: Ten miles north of Powell Junction, and is burning on both the Nez Perce-Clearwater and Lolo National Forests

Ten miles north of Powell Junction, and is burning on both the Nez Perce-Clearwater and Lolo National Forests Acres: Approximately 987

Approximately 987 Discussion: The BM Hill Fire is now burning on the Missoula Ranger District/Lolo National Forest in Montana northwest of Highway 12. Fire behavior continues to active with single and group tree torching producing spot fires up to ¼ mile in front of the main fire front. It is expected to merge with Lolo Creek Fire in the coming days.

Lolo Creek Fire

Location: 1.5 miles northwest from the Lolo Pass Visitor Center and is burning on the Lolo National Forest.

1.5 miles northwest from the Lolo Pass Visitor Center and is burning on the Lolo National Forest. Acres: 75

75 Discussion: The Lolo Creek Fire continues to burn actively and is expected to merge with the BM Hill Fire in the coming days.

Shotgun Fire

Location: Seven miles north of Powell Junction on both the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests.

Seven miles north of Powell Junction on both the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests. Acres: 72

72 Discussion: The Shotgun fire is burning in heavy dead and downed timber in steep terrain. Firefighters are assessing suppression options for this fire.

Missoula Ranger District Closures

The Lee Creek Campground has been closed to support fire operations.

Closed Roads

Granite Creek Road #9942 is closed at milepost 1.9 at junction with North Road #4209 to its junction with road #595.

Granite Creek Road #4200 is closed from milepost 0.9 at the gate to its end.

Anticipated closures Tuesday of East Fork Lolo Road #461, Lee Creek Road #699, Granite Creek Road #9942, and the southern portion of the Fish Creek Road #343 starting at mile marker 23.8 (Oriole Junction) south to Highway 12.

Closed Trails

Granite Ridge Trail #289 is closed from milepost 0.00 at junction road #4200 to the end.

State Line Trail #46 is closed from junction with trail #1314 to the junction with road 9942.

Powell Ranger District Closures

The Lolo Pass Visitor Center is currently closed due to fire activity.

Closed Roads

Granite Pass FSR # 595 – Closed in its entirety.

Closures are now in place on the Powell Ranger District on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests in Idaho along the Lolo Motorway (Forest Service Road #500).

Motorists on U.S. Highway 12 should use caution due to changing fire conditions.