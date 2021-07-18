Air quality takes a hit in some parts of Montana due to wildfire smoke

GREAT FALLS — Air quality continues to suffer in many areas across Montana, according to the state Department of Environmental Quality.

The decreased air quality is due in part to wildfire smoke blowing into Montana from other western states; there are also numerous fires across Montana contributing to the smoke and haze.

As of Sunday morning, areas that are at UNHEALTHY levels include Cut Bank, Hamilton, and Helena.

UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS levels are being reported in several locations, including Great Falls, Butte, Flathead Valley, Missoula, and Billings.

Most other areas across the state are currently listed at MODERATE levels of air quality.

Here is an explanation from MT DEQ about the different categories:



HAZARDOUS: All children and adults should avoid or limit all outdoor exertion

VERY UNHEALTHY: Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should avoid all outdoor exertion; everyone else, especially children, should limit outdoor exertion

UNHEALTHY: Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should avoid prolonged outdoor exertion; everyone else, especially children, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion

UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS: Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion

MODERATE: Unusually sensitive people should consider limiting prolonged outdoor exertion

When air quality is UNHEALTHY, people with heart or lung disease, smokers, children, and the elderly should limit heavy or prolonged exertion and limit time spent outdoors. People with asthma should follow their asthma management plan. People experiencing symptoms of heart or lung disease associated with smoke exposure should contact their healthcare provider.

When air quality is UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS, people with heart or lung disease, children and the elderly should limit prolonged outdoor exertion. Anyone experiencing symptoms of heart or lung disease associated with smoke exposure should contact their health care provider.