Big Knife Fire east of Arlee holds at 7,276 acres

Shawna Batt
A view of the smoke plume over the Big Knife Fire burning east of Arlee on Aug. 15, 2023. Hot and dry weather has pushed the fire to over 6,100 acres.
Posted at 10:29 AM, Aug 29, 2023
Little change is being reported on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at The Big Knife Fire five miles east of Arlee.

The fire has burned 7,276 acres with containment holding at 17%. There have been no reports of injuries.

Several areas near the base of the mountains west of the Big Knife Fire remain in pre-evacuation status.

Additionally, The Tribal Primitive Area, Belmore Slough and Burnt Cabin roads remain closed.

CSKT Division of Fire personnel will assume command of the fire on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at 6 a.m.

There are 16 people assigned to the lightning-sparked fire.

