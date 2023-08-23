Slight growth at Big Knife Fire near Arlee; 13% contained

ARLEE - Little change is being reported on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at The Big Knife Fire five miles east of Arlee

The fire has added 25 acres and has now burned 7,275 acres. Containment remains at 13%.

Fire managers report that due to the recent rainfall minimal fire growth is expected on Wednesday.

Several areas near the base of the mountains west of the Big Knife Fire remain in pre-evacuation status.

Additionally, The Tribal Primitive Area, Belmore Slough and Burnt Cabin roads remain closed.

There are 193 people assigned to the lightning-sparked fire.

The Flathead Indian Reservation, as well as Lake County, will drop down from Stage 2 Fire Restrictions to Stage 1 Fire Restrictions at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, August 24.

