Big Knife Fire near Arlee grows to 6,100 acres

Hot and dry weather on Tuesday pushed the Big Knife Fire that is burning several miles east of Arlee.

The fire, which sparked on July 24, has now burned an estimated 6,106 acres in Lake County and Missoula County, and is currently 7% contained.

There are no reports of any injuries or damaged buildings/structures.

Fire managers report that activity dramatically increased in the Big Knife Creek drainage with the fire pushing to the east toward the Tribal Primitive Area and away from Jocko, Francis, and Arlee.

MTN News

Pumps and sprinkler systems are in place to protect infrastructure east of the fire as well as Jocko Lookout which has water systems in place as well as a fire-resistant wrap around the base.

Several areas near the base of the mountains west of the Big Knife Fire remain in pre-evacuation status.

Belmore Slough and Burnt Cabin Roads remain closed in the Tribal Primitive Area.

There are 257 people assigned to the lightning-sparked fire.

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions remain in place across the Flathead Indian Reservation.

You can find the latest information on this fire and others on the MT Fire Info website.



