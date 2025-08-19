Bivens Creek and Cloudrest fires continue burning

(UPDATE - AUGUST 19) The Bivens Creek Fire has grown to 2,267 acres; the Cloudrest Fire stands at 1,190 acres. A Community Wildfire Meeting will be held Tuesday at 7 PM at the Sheridan Fire Station located on Highway 287 South in Sheridan.

MONTANA FIRES OVERVIEW:

Wildfires across Montana (August 19, 2025)

Fire managers are taking direct action along the fire lines, with increased activity expected due to warm and dry weather.

The Bivens Creek Fire may expand eastward, potentially impacting nearby communities including Pony, Harrison, and Bozeman.

In response, hotshot crews will be deployed for 4-5 days to build containment lines and protect local watersheds, with efforts underway to establish secondary lines using existing road systems.

For public safety, area closures on Forest Service lands have been enacted; please respect all barriers and closures. For smoke and air quality updates, visit www.airnow.gov/wildfires.

There are more than 30 wildfires burning in Montana; here is a list of the largest:

MTFireInfo.org Largest fires in Montana as of August 19, 2025

(1st REPORT - AUGUST 18)The Bivens Creek fire is at 2,059.5 acres; Cloudrest is at 1,182.8 acres. Both at 0% containment.

The Bivens Creek and Cloudrest Fires remain active; The Bivens Creek Fire is at 1,932 acres, and the Cloudrest Fire is at 1,156 acres.

The Northern Rockies Complex Incident Management Team 6 assumed control of both fires on August 17, bringing additional resources for full suppression efforts.

Weather conditions contributed to reduced fire activity over the weekend, but warmer temperatures and lower humidity are expected today. Increased smoke may impact nearby communities, including Pony, Harrison, and Bozeman. Residents can find air quality updates at www.airnow.gov/wildfires.

Road closures are in effect for public and firefighter safety. A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is also in place, prohibiting drones and private aircraft in the area to ensure safe firefighting operations.

Cloudrest Fire: Despite slight growth, the fire remains in a high-altitude area. Crews will establish direct firelines on the north and west edges, focusing on protecting the Indian Creek watershed.

Bivens Creek Fire: The fire is advancing eastward and may rapidly grow in the coming days. Direct lines will be constructed on the western flank to protect surrounding structures.