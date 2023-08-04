Black Butte Fire in Blaine County is about 20% contained

GREAT FALLS — The Black Butte Fire burning in southern Blaine County is about 20% contained as of Friday, August 4, 2023. The wildfire is located near the Missouri River about 20 miles west of Landusky.

The federal Bureau of Land Management said in a news release that aerial perimeter mapping on Thursday brought more-accurate and welcome news that the fire’s total acreage is approximately 460 acres – smaller than initial ground-level visual estimates.

The fire is located in a remote area of the monument, burning in timber, grass and sagebrush. No structures are currently at risk. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The fire was reported on Tuesday, August 1, at about 1 p.m., when smoke was spotted in the Ervin Ridge area of the BLM’s Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument.

MT DNRC Black Butte Fire in Blaine County

BLM North Central Montana District wildland firefighters initially responded. A Type 3 Incident Management Team, led by the BLM, assumed command of fire operations on Wednesday, August 2.

A Type 2 crew is assigned to the fire, including several overhead and engines. Helicopters and airtankers are also working the fire. Collectively, abut 70 personnel from the BLM, U.S. Forest Service and Montana Department of Natural Resources & Conservation are working together to fight the fire.

Recreationists are advised to stay clear of the area and do not operate unmanned aircraft (drones) in the vicinity. Officials ask that people do not engage in any activity that could obstruct active fire operations and increase risk to firefighters.



