Bluff Fire burning in southern Blaine County

GREAT FALLS — The Bluff Fire is burning in southern Blaine County in the Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument.

The fire sparked on Thursday, August 22, 2024.

As of Friday morning, the fire has burned an estimated 192 acres.

There are no reports of any damaged or threatened structures, and no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

We will update you if we get more information.

