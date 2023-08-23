Watch Now
Bowles Creek Fire holds at 6,847 acres; 23% contained

Bowles Creek Fire Map
MTN News
Posted at 11:00 AM, Aug 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-23 13:00:48-04

HAMILTON - Little change is being reported from the Bowles Creek Fire which is burning west of Skalkaho Pass.

The blaze remains at 6,847 acres with containment growing from 20% to 23% as of Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.

Fire managers note that the area will see a drying trend over the next several days, which may increase fire activity and smoke along the roadways.

Motorists traveling along Skalkaho Road are urged to drive with caution as firefighters will be present along the roadway.

There are 172 people assigned to the fire which was sparked by lightning on July 20, 2023.

The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest and Bitterroot National Forest have issued an emergency closure of roads and trails in the fire area.

