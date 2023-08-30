Watch Now
Bowles Creek Fire remains at 6,988 acres

Bowles Creek Fire Map
MTN News
Posted at 11:01 AM, Aug 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-30 13:01:35-04

HAMILTON - Containment is growing at the Bowles Creek Fire which is west of Skalkaho Pass.

The fire has burned 6,985 acres with containment growing from 28% to 32% as of Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.

Drivers along Skalkaho Road are urged to drive with caution due to firefighters working along the roadway.

Fire managers note that active fire growth is diminishing, but with a future drying trend, increased smoke may be visible at times.

Hot spots within the fire’s perimeter will continue to smolder until extinguished naturally by repeated rain and snow.

There are 148 people assigned to the fire, which was sparked by lightning on July 20, 2023.

The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest and Bitterroot National Forest have issued an emergency closure of roads and trails in the fire area.

