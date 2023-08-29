Bowles Creek Fire remains at 6,988 acres; 28% contained

Little change is being reported from the Bowles Creek Fire which is west of Skalkaho Pass.

The fire has burned 6,985 acres and is 28% contained as of Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

People traveling along Skalkaho Road are urged to drive with caution as firefighters will be present along the road.

There are 151 people assigned to the fire, which was sparked by lightning on July 20, 2023.

The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest and Bitterroot National Forest have issued an emergency closure of roads and trails in the fire area.

