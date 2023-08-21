Bowles Creek Fire remains steady at 6,800 acres; 20% contained

HAMILTON - Little change is being reported from the Bowles Creek Fire which is burning west of Skalkaho Pass.

The blaze remains at 6,847 acres and is 20% contained as of Monday, August 21, 2023.

Fire managers report that thanks to lower temperatures, increased relative humidity, and precipitation, fire activity is limited.

Motorists traveling along Skalkaho Road, are urged to drive with caution as firefighters will be present along the roadway throughout the day.

There are 154 people assigned to the blaze which was sparked by lightning on July 20, 2023.

The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest and Bitterroot National Forest have issued an emergency closure of roads and trails in the fire area.

Click here for the latest information on Montana wildfires.