Busman Road Fire has burned more than 12,000 acres

HYSHAM — The Busman Road fire several miles west of Hysham has burned more than 12,000 acres as of Friday, August 5, 2022.

Two heavy air tankers, two single engines, a Chinook helicopter, and a smaller helicopter were helping ground support to get the fire under control.

"It's been a challenge to get out of it, but we got some rain last night and humidity is up and crews are out there doing some good work," says Rich Cowger, the incident commander.

Big progress was made Friday on the fire. The fire started Thursday afternoon and quickly took off. Homes were evacuated as the flames raced across fields and into timber.

Fire crews have been working tirelessly to put the flames out.

"It blew up in size, so we needed to call in for mutual aid from neighboring counties and DNRC. We had one road that was evacuated," said Nicole Stephenson, Disaster and Emergency Services coordinator for Treasure County.

Evacuated families were were able to return to their homes Friday, although the fire continues to burn and is only 15% contained.

Fire crews have been out all day making trips to douse the flames and those crews are growing in numbers; 156 firefighters are assigned to the fire.

"We will still have some challenges we do have some moisture coming in, but that doesn't mean this fire is done," Cowger said.

There have not been any injuries reported. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.