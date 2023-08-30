Coal Ridge Fire burning in Blaine County

The Coal Ridge Fire in Blaine County about five miles north of Stafford Ferry was reported at about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, and has burned an estimated 450 acres.

There are no reports of injuries or damaged/threatened structures.

The Bureau of Land Management said in a news release it is burning on BLM, MT Department of Natural Resources & Conservation, and private lands.

The fire appears to be quickly growing due to windy conditions, with active fire behavior, burning in timber, dry grasses and sagebrush.

A Type 3 Incident Management Team, led by the BLM North Central Montana District, assumed command of fire operations, at about 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

MTN News Coal Ridge Fire

BLM says that numerous overhead, engines, and dozers are assigned to the fire, along with about 40 personnel from the BLM, DNRC, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, U.S. Forest Service, Blaine County and private resources.

Aerial resources assigned – including helicopters, air tankers and air attack – were temporarily grounded for crew safety on Tuesday afternoon due to the windy conditions.

Firefighters are working to prevent the fire from spreading toward two structures and natural gas infrastructure near the area.

People are cautioned to stay clear of the area and not operate unmanned aircraft (drones) in the vicinity, and to not not engage in any activity that could obstruct active fire operations and increase risk to firefighters.

