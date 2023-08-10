Colt Fire northwest of Seeley Lake is 45% contained

SEELEY LAKE - The Colt Fire 15 miles northwest of Seeley Lake is holding at 7,200 acres with containment remaining at 45%.

Fire managers reported on Thursday that crews have pulled hose lays and pumps from the northeast corner of the fire. However, pumps and hose lays in place from Colt Lake westward.

On the southern and northern edges of the fire, crews continued mop-up work on Wednesday and patrolled for remaining spots of heat along the fire’s perimeter. To the south, crews furthered their handline construction, aided by heavy equipment.

The fire area received some rain on Wednesday evening with winds gusting up to 30 mph. While more rain is not expected in the coming days, gusty winds are expected over the fire area.

The temporary flight restriction over the fire has been extended to a full 24-hour restriction so that two drones can map the fire.

The Lolo and Flathead National Forests have closed several forest roads, areas, and campgrounds near the fire area for public safety. Click here for additional information.

There are 579 people assigned to the Colt Fire which was sparked by lightning on July 17, 2023.