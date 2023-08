Colt Fire northwest of Seeley Lake is now 46% contained

SEELEY LAKE - Little change is being reported on Friday, August 18, 2023, from the Colt Fire 15 miles northwest of Seeley Lake.

The blaze is holding just under 7,200 acres with containment edging up to 46%

Fire managers report the number of acres burned has decreased slightly as ground crews were able to assess the true perimeter more accurately than was possible through aerial observations.

There was limited fire activity on the southern portion of the fire on Thursday which allowed crews to strengthen fire lines.

The Lolo and Flathead National Forests have closed several forest roads, areas, and campgrounds near the fire.

The list of current closures includes:



Forest Road 906 (closed at Highway 83)

Rainy Lake Campground access road 4357 (closed at Highway 83)

Rainy Lake Campground

Alva Lake Campground access road (closed by gate at Highway 83)

Alva Lake Campground

Lakeside Campground access road (closed by gate at Highway 83)

Lakeside Campground

Forest Road 646 (closed at the junction of FSR 552; FSR 4354; Forest Road 552 (beyond the turn off to west side Lake Inez access

Forest Road 5507 and 463 closed beyond the West Side snowmobile trailhead (these roads access the Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks Marshall Wildlife Management Area and Lake Marshall)

There are 431 people assigned to the Colt Fire which was sparked by lightning on July 17, 2023.