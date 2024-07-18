Containment grows on Horse Gulch Fire

HELENA — The Horse Gulch Fire saw minimal growth in the past 24 hours as crews continued to maintain and increase containment lines, according to Inciweb.

The fire has burned 14,250 acres since it was sparked on July 9th. As of Thursday morning, fire officials reported 32% containment, an increase from 23% reported on Wednesday morning.

“The primary concern continues to be islands of unburned fuel within the perimeter, which could produce embers capable of sparking spot fires outside established containment lines,” wrote fire officials in a press release.

Officials also reported an increase in fire activity in the southwest portion of the fire with a flare-up occurring. Overnight crews continued to patrol and secure lines with the focus on mopping up residual heat to hold the fire within the perimeter.

Interior burning fuel pockets remain a significant concern Thursday due to the potential for embers to ignite spot fire outside the established containment lines.

MTN News Horse Gulch Fire

“Winds are expected to shift from the west-northwest to the northeast over the coming days, providing crews with favorable conditions to reinforce and secure control lines,” reported fire officials.

The structure protection group will continue to work Magpie Gulch on Thursday, assessing the defensible space around properties and improving control lines to make it more difficult for fire to reach structures.

According to fire officials, the fire is "human caused," and is continuing to be investigated.

WEATHER AND FIRE BEHAVIOR

A chance of thunderstorms is forecasted, with the possibility of gusty and erratic winds. Temperatures will be in the 90's. Predominant W-NW winds today are forecasted at 15 mph with gusts up to 20-25 mph.

EVACUATIONS AND CLOSURES

Evacuations (UPDATED): Effective 7/15/24, all evacuation orders transitioned to evacuation warnings, allowing residents of homes and RVs back into their properties. Under evacuation warning, residents should be prepared to leave if conditions change. Sheriff - Lewis & Clark County (lccountymt.gov)

Road Closure: Canyon Ferry Road remains closed to non-residents from Canyon Ferry Village to the Broadwater County line.

Campground Closure: Campground closures include Hellgate, Court Sheriff, Chinamen’s Gulch, and Riverside.

Forest Closure: The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest updated their forest closure. It can be found at Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest - Home (usda.gov)