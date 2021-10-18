Crews battling wildfire west of Somers; pre-evacuation notices in effect

LAKESIDE — Emergency crews are battling a wildfire that was reported on Monday west of Somers near the Blacktail Ski Area.

The fire, which was reported at around 1 a.m., has burned approximately eight acres in the Patrick Creek Area.

Active fire behavior with isolated tree torching has been seen. Firefighters are using helicopters and an excavator in an attempt to stop the blaze from spreading.

No structures have been lost, but Ernie Nace with Montana Department of Natural Resources & Conservation (DNRC) says numerous homes are threatened and pre-evacuation notices have been issued.

Nearly 50 personnel from the South Kalispell, Evergreen, Somers, Creston, West Valley, and Smith Valley fire departments along with the DNRC are battling the fire.

MtFireInfo.org Patrick Creek Fire

People are asked to avoid Patrick Creek Road.

Nace with the says the cause of the fire – which is burning in grass, brush, and timber – has not yet been determined.

