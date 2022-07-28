Crews continue fighting the Prewett Creek Canyon Fire

The Montana Department of Natural Resources & Conservation and other agencies continue fighting the Prewett Creek Canyon Fire, which is about 3.7 miles northwest of the Hardy Creek exit of I-15.

The fire, which was first reported on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, has burned 24 acres and is currently about 30% contained.

On Tuesday, the fire was "initial attacked" by volunteer fire departments from Cascade County and the DNRC. Initial resources included two large airtankers, two helicopters, five agency engines, and several other volunteer engines and crews.

On Wednesday, additional resources were called up, including a hotshot crew and a Type 2 hand crew.

There are now approximately 70 firefighters assigned to this incident.

DNRC’s Helena Unit Manager Heidi Crum said in a news release on Thursday, “Vegetation is drying out and the drying trend is making it more difficult to contain fires. Quick responses by the Cascade County and DNRC IA crews are key to our success. The Montana DNRC thanks all firefighters and first responders.”

At this point, there are no reports that the fire is threatening any homes or structures. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. We will update you if we get more information.



TRENDING NOW

