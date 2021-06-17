Deep Creek Canyon Fire grows to 3,600 acres

HELENA — The Deep Creek Canyon Fire grew from around 2,000 acres on Tuesday to 3,668 acres on Wednesday. The fire is between Townsend and White Sulphur Springs, burning north and south of Highway 12.

The Grassy Mountain evacuation order remains in place. Highway 12 has reopened to traffic, but drivers may expect significant delays and slow traffic while crews work in the area. Drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route when possible.

Mike Goicoechea’s Type 1 Northern Rockies Incident Management Team assumed command of the Deep Creek Canyon Fire at 6 a.m. on Thursday. A Type 1 incident management team is deployed when the fire is of national significance and requires a large number of local, regional, state, national, and federal resources over multiple operational periods.

Crews on Thursday will improve an anchor point and continue with line construction and securing the edge working toward containment.

A DNRC helicopter had a "hard landing" on Tuesday - click here for details . Click here for more information about the Deep Creek Fire on the Inciweb site.

DEEP CREEK FIRE (MTN)

White Sulphur Springs provides support for people affected by Deep Creek Canyon Fire: