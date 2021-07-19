Drones delay airborne response to Alder Creek Fire

BUTTE — Two drones flying in the area of the Alder Creek Fire temporarily delayed airborne response to the wildfire on Sunday.

At this point, there is no word on whether the drone operator(s) have been identified.

Fire officials say that there are flight restrictions over the Alder Creek Fire, which is reported at 5,670 acres and has no containment as of Monday, according to the Southern Area Incident Management Blue Team.

Helicopters dropping water on the fire can’t fly if there are drones or other aircraft in the area of the fire.

Delays pose a threat to firefighters on the ground, residents, and property, according to fire officials.

The fire grew about 1,500 acres since Sunday and is moving toward Highway 43 and the Pioneer Scenic Byway.

There are 296 personnel assigned to the fire, and 16 engines and six hand crews. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.