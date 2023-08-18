East Fork Fire burning in the Kootenai National Forest

The East Fork Fire burning in Lincoln and Flathead counties on the Kootenai National Forest has grown to 2,600 acres.

The Kootenai National Forest reports the blaze has grown due to hot weather and low humidity in the northeast direction toward the Sunday Gulch area.

The fire is still estimated to be approximately two miles from the nearest private property.

A social media post notes that pre-evacuation notices are being initiated for residents in the potential fire path by Flathead County Sheriff's Office and the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

Click here to register for CODE RED ALERTS to stay informed about any pre-evacuation or evacuation notices.

Active fire behavior is expected for the next 72 hours with group torching, short crown runs, and long-distance spotting with Red Flah conditions possible through Friday.

MTN News

A closure order is now in effect on the Fortine Ranger District for roads in the vicinity of the East Fork Fire. Additional information can be found here.

The lightning-sparked East Fork Fire was detected on July 30, 2023, approximately 12 miles south of Trego.

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions remain in place in Lincoln and Flathead counties.