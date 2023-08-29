East Fork Fire holding at 5,100 acres, 15% contained

Little change is being reported from the East Fork Fire burning 12 miles south of Trego in Lincoln County.

The fire is holding at just over 5,100 acres with containment holding at 15% as of Tuesday, August 27, 2023.

MTN News

Some areas remain under a pre-evacuation warning. Visit the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Facebook pages for updated information.

There are 621 people assigned to the lightning-sparked East Fork Fire.

