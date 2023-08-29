Watch Now
NewsWildfire Watch

Actions

East Fork Fire holding at 5,100 acres, 15% contained

Wildfire Firewatch color pic
MTN NEWS
Wildfire Firewatch color pic
East Fork Fire Map
Posted at 10:27 AM, Aug 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-29 12:33:40-04

Little change is being reported from the East Fork Fire burning 12 miles south of Trego in Lincoln County.

The fire is holding at just over 5,100 acres with containment holding at 15% as of Tuesday, August 27, 2023.

East Fork Fire Map

Some areas remain under a pre-evacuation warning. Visit the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Facebook pages for updated information.

There are 621 people assigned to the lightning-sparked East Fork Fire.
Click here for latest information on Montana wildfires

TRENDING

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Golf over 700 holes for $119!