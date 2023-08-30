East Fork Fire holding at 5,100 acres, 20% contained

Containment at the East Fork Fire burning 12 miles south of Trego in Lincoln County is increasing.

The fire is holding at just over 5,100 acres with containment growing from 15% to 20% as of Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.

Fire managers report crews performed successful back-burning operations on the north and south sides of the fire on Tuesday.

MTN News

Up to a ½" of rain fell overnight and another ½" to 1" of rain is expected throughout Wednesday.

Some areas remain under a pre-evacuation warning. Visit the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Facebook pages for updated information.

There are 662 people assigned to the lightning-sparked East Fork Fire.

