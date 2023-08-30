Watch Now
East Fork Fire holding at 5,100 acres, 20% contained

Inciweb
A firefighter on the East Fork Fire works to extinguish smoldering duff and other material on August 30, 2023.
Posted at 11:03 AM, Aug 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-30 13:03:20-04

Containment at the East Fork Fire burning 12 miles south of Trego in Lincoln County is increasing.

The fire is holding at just over 5,100 acres with containment growing from 15% to 20% as of Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.

Fire managers report crews performed successful back-burning operations on the north and south sides of the fire on Tuesday.

Up to a ½" of rain fell overnight and another ½" to 1" of rain is expected throughout Wednesday.

Some areas remain under a pre-evacuation warning. Visit the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Facebook pages for updated information.

There are 662 people assigned to the lightning-sparked East Fork Fire.

