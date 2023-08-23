East Fork Fire update (August 23, 2023)

EUREKA - Updated acreage from the East Fork Fire burning 12 miles south of Trego in Lincoln County is once again not available.

The most recent report has the fire burning just over 4,600 acres with 5% containment as of Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.

However, fire managers note that updated acreage information was not available as heavy smoke has prevented an IR flight for the past few days.

Rain over the past couple of days has allowed crews to move in as close as possible to the fire’s edge and tackle spot fires to the north of the main fire.

Some areas near the East Fork Fire remain under pre-evacuation notices.

There are 530 people assigned to the lightning-sparked East Fork Fire.

Click here for latest information on Montana wildfires

