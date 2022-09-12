Emergency crews tackle wildfire north of Great Falls

Emergency crews responded to a wildfire just north of Great Falls on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

The fire happened on Sunday afternoon near the intersection of Cove Lane and Bootlegger Trail.

Firefighters had it under control before 3 p.m.

There were no reported injuries, and no reported of damaged structures at this time.

There is no word yet on the suspected cause of the fire, nor the size.

Responding agencies included fire departments from Sand Coulee, Vaughn, Malmstrom Air Force Base, and the Cascade County Sheriff's Office.



