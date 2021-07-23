Evacuation Warning issued for Hay Creek fire, Polebridge

KALISPELL — The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office issued an Evacuation Warning to residences in the North Fork Area on Thursday.

The Evacuation Warning area begins at approximately the Gravel Pit North of Polebridge, including residents accessing their home from Long Bow Trail, and follows the North Fork Road up to Red Meadow Road, then extends west.

It also includes residents on the north side of Red Meadow Road.

An Evacuation Warning means there is a potential threat to life and/or property. The warning is issued to give residents time to prepare for a possible evacuation.

Residents and visitors who require additional time to evacuate or need to move pets or livestock are advised to begin the evacuation process now.

The Hay Creek Fire was reported Wednesday evening approximately five miles west of Polebridge.

A Type 3 Incident Management Team will take over on Friday morning.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.