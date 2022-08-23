Evacuations ordered for fire burning on Eagle Bay Drive near Canyon Ferry Lake

HELENA — Late Monday night the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office ordered evacuations for wildfire burning on Eagle Bay Drive, north of Canyon Ferry Rd.

As of 11:30 p.m. the evacuation order covers:

homes on Eagle Bay Dr. at Rising Moon Rd.

all of Rising Moon Rd.

all of Osprey Ridge Dr.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the fire was first reported about 9:30 p.m.



Tri-Lakes Fire Dept. responded and requested mutual aid from the surrounding area. The Sheriff's Office says Tri-Lakes has a unified command with the DNRC and the Lewis and Clark Co. Sheriff's Office.

People are asked to avoid the area as fire crews respond.

KTVH Chief Meteorologist Curtis Grevenitz says Helena area and the Big Belt Mountains saw hundreds of lightning strikes Monday night as storms rolled through the area