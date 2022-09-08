Watch Now
Fire north of Conrad has sparked evacuations

Posted at 6:16 PM, Sep 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-07 20:16:40-04

A fast-moving fire just north of Conrad has triggered some evacuations.

Glacier County Disaster & Emergency Services says a structure fire and a grass fire are burning about three miles north of Conrad near I-15.

DES says that law enforcement officers have started evacuations and there is zero visibility on I-15 and other roads in the area.

Highway 91 and I-15 are both closed just north of the exit for Valier/Highway 44.

At this point, there is no word on the size of the fire or the suspected cause.

We will update you as we get more information.

