Fire restrictions for several areas across Montana

GREAT FALLS — Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks has announced fire restrictions for several areas across the state due to dry, hot weather.

The agency said in a news release on Thursday, July 18, 2024, that Meagher, Judith Basin and Granite counties are under Stage I fire restrictions. Missoula and Ravalli counties are under Stage II restrictions. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will follow the counties’ lead in placing fire restrictions on its properties within each county.

FWP managed property in Meagher County includes Smith River Wildlife Management Area, Smith River State Park, Newlan Creek Reservoir Fishing Access Site (FAS) and Fort Logan FAS. FWP managed property in Judith Basin County includes the Judith River Wildlife Management Area (WMA) and Ackley Lake State Park.

FWP managed property in Granite County includes Bearmouth, Drummond and Gilles Bridge/Westslope FASes. FWP managed property in Missoula and Ravalli counties includes Johnsrud Park, Thibidoux, Red Rocks Ninemile Prairie, Roundup, Deep Creek, Russell Gates Memorial and Deep Creek FASes, among others; Travelers Rest, Placid Lake and Salmon Lake state parks, among others; and Blackfoot Clearwater Marshall Creek and Mount Jumbo WMAs. FWP managed property in Ravalli County includes Bass Creek, Bell Crossing, Tucker Crossing, Woodside Bridge, Demmons, Anglers Roost, Wally Crawford, Darby Bridge and Hannon Memorial FASes, among others; and Three Mile and Calf Creek WMAs.

Under Stage I and Stage II restrictions, building, maintaining, attending or using a fire or campfire at FWP sites is not allowed. Smoking is prohibited except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is cleared of flammable materials. Recreationists may cook on a liquid petroleum gas or propane stove that can be turned on and off.

Stage II restrictions also prohibit operating lawn mowers, weed trimmers, chainsaws and other internal combustion engines from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.; welding or operating acetylene or other torch devices with an open flame between 1 p.m. and 1 a.m.; using an explosive between 1 p.m. and 1 a.m.; and operating motor vehicles off designated roads and trails, with exceptions for those carrying out official business related to the function of governmental agencies and public utilities.

These restrictions at FWP sites will be in place until further notice. Due to dry conditions and high fire danger FWP urges people to use caution while they are out recreating.

