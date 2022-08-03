Fire burning just south of Great Falls

A fire is sending up smoke just south of Great Falls. The fire was first reported at about 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

Initial reports indicate that it is burning west of Highland Cemetery, south of 33rd Avenue South.

Witnesses say that trees near the cemetery caught fire. Cattle have been moved north to S & C Auto and are gathering near the north fence.

The flames are primarily within a cluster of trees, but gusty winds are pushing the fire, and could threaten several homes in the vicinity.

Great Falls Fire Rescue posted on Facebook: "Please avoid the area near Highland and Mount Olivet cemeteries while our crews work on an active fire. Traffic increases danger to our responders."

The suspected cause of the fire is not yet known.

We will update you as we get more information.