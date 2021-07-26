MISSOULA — The Lolo National Forest said a firefighter is missing from the Granite Pass Complex .

The person was last seen near Granite Hot Springs along Highway 12 earlier in the day on Sunday, according to officials.

A news release said search efforts are underway by ground and air:

At approximately 7:30pm on Sunday, July 25, 2021, California Interagency Incident Management Team 15 was notified of a missing firefighter working the Granite Pass Complex near the Montana/Idaho border. The individual was last seen near Granite Hot Springs along Highway 12 earlier in the day. The incident management team is actively searching the area by both ground and air. All other firefighters assigned to the incident have been accounted for. The search efforts are being supported by Missoula County Sheriff’s Office and law enforcement personnel with both the Lolo National Forest and the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office said:

At approximately 7:30 p.m. Missoula County Dispatch was notified of a local firefighter who was late for their check-in on the Granite Pass Complex. The Incident Management Team made multiple attempts to reach the individual and began to search by ground and air. The last known location of the individual and current search area is in the vicinity of the White Mountain Lookout (Trail #318) and Pilot Knob (Trail #316), southwest of Missoula.



Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Missoula County Search and Rescue were dispatched to the last known location at 8:20 p.m. A Mutual Aid Request immediately went out to Two Bear Air by Missoula County Search and Rescue and Sheriff’s Office staff. Airspace was cleared with the Incident Management Team and Two Bear Air is currently on scene assisting Missoula County Search and Rescue ground resources.

The name of the firefighter has not yet been released. We will update you if we get more details.