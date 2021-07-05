Fireworks start fire that threatened structures in Belgrade

BOZEMAN — (UPDATE, 6:10 pm) Fireworks were the cause of a small field fire that briefly threatened homes near Angus Drive Park in Belgrade, according to Fire Marshal Bruce Hennequin with the Central Valley Fire District.

Hennequin told MTN News firefighters were able to get the fire under control quickly before it spread to the surrounding homes. No injuries have been reported so far in connection with the fire.

The man who set the firework off reportedly complied with firefighters and identified the firework as a "smoke bomb."

Hennequin said firefighters had a busy night on Saturday, and that this fire is a reminder of the potential dangers of fireworks.

Several calls on Saturday night were fireworks-related, according to Hennequin, including one that destroyed an attached garage in the Landmark subdivision in Belgrade.

No further details about Sunday's fire were available. We will update you if we get more information.



(1st REPORT) A wildland fire is threatening structures in Belgrade, according to the Central Valley Fire District.

Central Valley Fire Marshal Bruce Hennequin says structures are threatened near Hereford Drive and Angus Drive Park in Belgrade.

Hennequin said the first trucks are arriving on scene and it is a potentially serious situation.

This is a developing story. We will update you with new information as we receive it.