Granite Pass Complex fires holding steady

MISSOULA — The Granite Pass Complex fires burning in the area of Lolo Pass have seen little recent growth.

The lightning-sparked blazes have burned a little over 1,700 acres and remain 0% contained.

Crews are continuing to work on protection measures around Lolo Hot Springs, Granite Hot Springs and the Lolo Pass Visitor Center.

Fire managers note the Lolo Creek fire is expected to impact US Highway 12 at any time as is expected to jump the road as it moves to the east.

An evacuation warning remains in effect for residences between the Idaho border and Lolo Hot Springs in the area of Highway 12.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Monday due to the potential for dry lightning, and winds.

The Granite Pass Complex consists of four wildfires burning in the vicinity of Lolo Pass on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests in Idaho and the Lolo National Forest in Montana.

The fires are being managed together under Type 2 Incident Command which has set up a camp at Lolo School on Highway 93.