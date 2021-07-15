Grizzly Gulch Fire now 35% contained

(UPDATE, 3:40 p.m.) The Montana Department of Natural Resources & Conservation says the Grizzly Gulch Fire on Mount Helena is approximately 35% contained.

In an email to MTN, Paige Cohn of DNRC said, "Crew is feeling good about working through the day and containing the fire even more, but they are cognizant of weather conditions and the fact that fire behavior can change rapidly based on those conditions."

In conjunction with the Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest Service and DNRC, The Lewis and Clark Sheriff's Office (LCSO) will take the lead on the investigation on how this fire started.

LCSO Captain Shane Hildenstab said the investigation is not over yet, but noted that the fire was potentially caused by a cigarette and the Sheriff's Office has identified a person of interest in the case, but not yet released any names.

Previous DNRC information stated that the Grizzly Gulch Fire was comprised of several fires, but the LCSO investigator believes it was a single fire that spread sporadically.



(UPDATE, 9:40 a.m.) The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) is working to contain the Grizzly Gulch Fire located on Mount Helena.

The Grizzly Gulch Fire is comprised of four or five fires for an estimated total of between five and 10 acres. The fire start was reported at about 5:15 a.m. on Thursday, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

DNRC is working in unified command and coordinating with the Lewis & Clark County and the Jefferson County volunteer fire departments and the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Grizzly Gulch Fire footage

(1st REPORT) A wildfire has been reported near the 1500 block of Grizzly Gulch Thursday morning.

People are asked to avoid the area due to many fire trucks traveling and staging on the roadway.

Ground crews and helicopters making water drops are working on containing the fire.

There is no word on the exact size of the fire at this time or if any structures are threatened.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.